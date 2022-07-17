Ennis named chair of Rowan County United Way campaign

SALISBURY — Micah Ennis, director of the Rowan County Department of Social Services, will serve as chair of the 2022-2023 Rowan County United Way campaign. She will oversee United Way’s annual fundraising effort on behalf of local health and human service programs supported by the organization.

Ennis obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in social work in 1998. She has served United Way in a variety of ways for most of her Social Services career, which began in 1993. In 2021, Ennis served as company campaign chair for Rowan County government. She currently serves as a board member and has been the recipient of the organization’s 2021 Helping Hand Award.

“In my work, I see the critical needs of our neighbors,” Ennis said in a news release. “During my almost 30-year career, I’ve stood beside many struggling with great burdens and tragic circumstances. I’ve also witnessed triumphs, both large and small. Hope is an important factor for all of us and plays an important role in building our resilience, which is another way of saying ‘our ability to bounce back.’ From my perspective, Rowan County United Way sparks many flames of hope in Rowan County.”

“Other than the privilege of being able to serve the county and the Department of Social Services the way I do, I can imagine no greater honor than taking part in the campaign to raise funds for the needs that United Way supports.”

Following Jim Behmer and Dr. Andrew Smith who served as campaign chairs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ennis plans to call on them for their wisdom and guidance in hopes of taking the 2022-2023 campaign to its own heights.

“Micah is an innovative leader who is a cheerleader at heart, says Audrey Eudy, philanthropy director. “She will not only lead us through an outstanding campaign, but we will have tons of fun along the way. Everyone is thrilled to get started and none as excited as Micah. It is an honor and privilege to work with her on this year’s campaign.”

The United Way campaign supports local programs focusing on substance use, mental health, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs. Last year, more than 71,780 Rowan County citizens received beneficial services as a result of the annual United Way campaign.

The campaign will begin at lunch time on Friday, Sept. 16, with a kick-off at the First Presbyterian Church courtyard.

For more information, visit www.rowanunitedway.org and follow Rowan County United Way on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.