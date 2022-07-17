BBB says watch out for phishing emails targeting shoppers

Better Business Bureau

Prime Day may be over, but scammers probably aren’t calling it quits yet. Con artists have been known to send phony emails and texts that look like messages from major retailers, instructing you to redeem the reward points accrued during your shopping days. Just hit delete on these phishing messages!

How the scam works

You receive an unsolicited email or text message that appears to be from a major retailer. (BBB has seen scammers use the names of Amazon, Kohls and Costco … but any company can be spoofed.) The subject line reads something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!”

You open the message, and it looks real. There’s the company logo, colors, and a link to claim the reward points or gift from your recent holiday shopping. As curious as you may be, don’t fall for it. Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. When you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information.

BBB has also seen these phishing scams pop up during the winter holidays and other major shopping events.

Avoid falling for email phishing scams