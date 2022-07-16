Local team competes in state poultry judging contest

By Morgan Watts

N.C. Cooperative Extension

The 2022 Rowan County Poultry Judging Team competed in the state 4-H Poultry Judging Contest in Raleigh on July 12. Rowan County had five youths participate. Our senior team consisted of Talton Correll, Isaiah Leonard, Brinley Batts and Sarah Waller. The senior team won first place and will get to travel to the national contest in Louisville, Kentucky, during the National 4-H Egg and Poultry Conference in November. Talton Correll was also high individual for the senior division.

Our junior team, made up of Rowan and Cabarrus youths, placed fourth. Team members included Georgia Veleke, Gracie Lowe and Maddie Lowe. We can’t wait to see what these three will do in the future through 4-H and poultry judging.

If you have any questions about getting your child involved in 4-H or poultry judging, please call the NC Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center at 704-216-8970.

Morgan Watts is livestock and field crops agent with the Rowan County Extension.