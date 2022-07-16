Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur, results from first 2 rounds
Published 3:14 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022
44th Horace Billings Rowan Amateur
Corbin Hills
Match Play
Friday’s first round
(1) Nick Lyerly — bye
(2) Michael Swaringen — bye
(3) Kevin Lentz — bye
(4) Ross Brown — bye
(5) Andy Lombard d. (28) Nick Harris, 8 and 7
(6) Keith Dorsett d. (27) Chris Lee, 9 and 7
(7) Kyle Wright d. (26) Maxwell Galang, default
(8) Jason Bernhardt d. (25) Connor Roberts, 7 and 6
(24) Ronnie Walker d. (9) Eric Mulkey, 1-up
(23) Wyatt Reeder d. (10) William Little, 3 and 2
(11) Lee Fesperman d. (22) Preston Jones, default
(21) Ricky Adams d. (12) Randy Cooper Jr., default
(13) Mike Helms d. (20) Chris Shackleford, 5 and 4
(14) Derek Lipe d. (19) Davey Fesperman, 5 and 4
(15) Brad Evans d. (18) Devin Gibson, 19 holes
(17) Cade Cranfield d. (16) Bobby Dodds, 4 and 3
Saturday’s second round
(1) Lyerly d. Cranfield, 8 and 6
(8) Bernhardt d. (24) Walker, 4 and 3
(4) Brown d. (13) Helms, 1-up
(5) Lombard d. (21) Adams, 1-up
(2) Swaringen d. (15) Evans, 6 and 5
(7) Wright d. (23) Reeder, 1-up
(3) Lentz d. (13) Lipe, 3 and 2
(6) Dorsett d. (19), 5 and 3