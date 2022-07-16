Local golf: Horace Billings Rowan Amateur, results from first 2 rounds

Keith Dorsett on the green in the 2020 Horace Billings Rowan Amateur Tournament. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

44th Horace Billings Rowan Amateur

Corbin Hills

Match Play

Friday’s first round

(1) Nick Lyerly — bye

(2) Michael Swaringen — bye

(3) Kevin Lentz — bye

(4) Ross Brown — bye

(5) Andy Lombard d. (28) Nick Harris, 8 and 7

(6) Keith Dorsett  d. (27) Chris Lee, 9 and 7

(7) Kyle Wright d. (26) Maxwell Galang, default

(8) Jason Bernhardt d.  (25) Connor Roberts, 7 and 6

(24) Ronnie Walker d. (9) Eric Mulkey, 1-up

(23) Wyatt Reeder d. (10) William Little, 3 and 2

(11) Lee Fesperman d. (22) Preston Jones, default

(21) Ricky Adams d. (12) Randy Cooper Jr., default

(13) Mike Helms d. (20) Chris Shackleford, 5 and 4

(14) Derek Lipe d. (19) Davey Fesperman, 5 and 4

(15) Brad Evans d. (18) Devin Gibson, 19 holes

(17) Cade Cranfield d. (16) Bobby Dodds, 4 and 3

Saturday’s second round

(1) Lyerly d. Cranfield, 8 and 6

(8) Bernhardt d. (24) Walker, 4 and 3

(4) Brown d. (13) Helms, 1-up

(5) Lombard d. (21) Adams, 1-up

(2) Swaringen d. (15) Evans, 6 and 5

(7) Wright d. (23) Reeder, 1-up

(3) Lentz d. (13) Lipe, 3 and 2

(6) Dorsett d. (19), 5 and 3

