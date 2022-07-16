Library Notes: Lee Street theatre to perform at all RPL locations during Summer Reading Week 7

Rowan Public Library

It is always fun to be at the library — especially during the summer with Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading program! Between July 18 through 21, Lee Street theatre is returning to RPL to showcase its talented cast of actors and storytellers; they will be performing short selections for children to enjoy, though patrons of all ages are welcome to attend. Interested patrons can see them perform at either 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Tuesday, July 19, at RPL South (China Grove); Wednesday, July 20, at RPL East (Rockwell); or Thursday, July 21, at RPL West (Cleveland).

Lee Street theatre has a strong history of showcasing inventive, challenging and original performance art for the community since its formation in 2008. This includes improvisational comedy, live music performances, variety shows, off-Broadway musicals and world premieres of ten-minute, one-act, and full-length plays. Lee Street theatre is celebrating its 15th season this year with its 2022-2023 season, and RPL is excited to host them again as a part of Summer Reading 2022: Oceans of Possibilities. For more information about Lee Street Theatre and their upcoming shows, go to leestreet.org/.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

Other programs for children coming this week include the final week of “Summer Storytime” (preschool), which runs through July 21. This program will be held outdoors as weather permits and hosted by each RPL branch. “Summer Storytimes” (preschool) will be held on Monday, July 18, at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesday, July 19, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesday, July 20, at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursday, July 21, at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

On Saturday, July 23, from 10-11 a.m., preschool-aged children and their caregivers are invited to explore the underwater world of coral reefs with the program “Coral Reefs for Little Ones.” Children will create a hands-on coral reef with dough, beads, pipe cleaners and other manipulative materials. To learn more, call Charlene or Sydney at 704-216-7838.

Also coming this week for children is Checkers Library TV’s episode 8 of the “Deep Sea Readers” series called, “Beachin’.” This final episode of the series will be released on July 20 at 9 a.m. Join Checkers and Snoozer on a fun trip to the beach where they play sports, explore books about the beach, and make a sunny craft! This new video will be released on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Teens ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) are invited to get “Lost at Sea” and test their seaworthiness and survival skills on the open sea! This week’s Teen Summer Reading are hosted by each RPL branch at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesday, July 19, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesday, July 20, at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursday, July 21, at RPL East (Rockwell).

While the week of July 18 will mark the final week of storytimes and big show performances for Summer Reading 2022, there are still some programs and activities to enjoy before RPL’s summer programming ends. Teen patrons can enjoy a tabletop roleplaying game session at RPL Headquarters on Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. Teens are also invited to enjoy the National Teen Lock-In on Friday, July 29, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Rowan County teens are welcome to join their peers for after-hours fun at Rowan Public Library Headquarters in Salisbury. There will be food, games, crafts, virtual author chats and so much more. Permission slips are required for entry to the Lock-In and can be picked up and returned to any RPL location. For teens to be in the running for Summer Reading Prizes, be sure your Summer Reading hours are entered by midnight on July 24 through ReadSquared. The librarian will contact you about prize allocation by July 27. If you have any questions, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates) will include three programs this week. On Monday, July 18, at 11:30 a.m., join RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) for “Sustainable Snacking.” This tasty program will offer insight into ocean sustainability efforts and tools while also teaching about the health benefits of seafood. NC Cooperative Extension Agent Toi Degree will offer a demonstration on preparing healthy options and discuss their nutritional benefits. Stop by this free and fun event to learn more and try samples! To save your spot, register at bit.ly/RPLSnacking. To learn more, call Paulette at 704-216-7731.

On Wednesday, July 20, from 4-5:30 p.m., Adults are invited to join the Virtual Q&A session of the North Carolina Author Series. Meet North Carolina science fiction author Jay Posey and award-winning memoirist Jeremy Jones and get tips on storytelling. Registration is required to attend this event; you can register at bit.ly/NCAuthors. This event series has virtual and in-person attendance options. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Adults, contact Adult Services Supervisor Abigail Hardison at 704-216-8248 or Abigail.Hardison@rowancountync.gov or go to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

On Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., adults are invited to RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) for “Genealogy Workshop: Using Underutilized Resources” Learn about some of the lesser used genealogical research tools. Co-hosted by the Genealogical Society of Rowan County and RPL’s Edith M. Clark History Room, participants will learn how to navigate resources like Fold3, African American Heritage, Family Search, and more. Online registration available at bit.ly/Genealogy22. To learn more, contact Gretchen at 704-216-8232 or Gretchen.Witt@rowancountync.gov.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.