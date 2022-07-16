Kysha Rooks column: Camp Cook Play happy campers

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

One of the favorite hands-on recipes the happy campers enjoyed making was the funny face pizza. From left: ZyKeria Smith, Lola Frank, Jesse Jones, Yahaira Teiada, Jordyn Jones, Brooklyn Connor, Jahaziel Benitez, Braelynn Smith and EFNEP Educator Kysha Rooks.

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rowan County Cooperative Extension Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program Educator Kysha Rooks has partnered with Haley’s Future Leaders Childcare Center Director Tanya Haley to teach the Camp Cook Play curriculum to youth grades K-2. Youths will have fun in a summer camp setting where they will learn about MyPlate and the five food groups, kitchen and food safety practices and physical activity. The curriculum is developed to positively affect five key behaviors:

• Increase the youth’s knowledge of human nutrition

• Increase the variety of foods in the youth’s diet

• Improve the youth’s ability to select low-cost, nutritious foods for meals and snacks

• Improve food preparation and food safety practices to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses

• Increase daily physical activity

 

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

Liz Senn column: Women of a certain age

Local team competes in state poultry judging contest

Rotary Club of Salisbury selects leadership team

Doug Creamer column: Change in life

Print Article