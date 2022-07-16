Kysha Rooks column: Camp Cook Play happy campers

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Rowan County Cooperative Extension Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program Educator Kysha Rooks has partnered with Haley’s Future Leaders Childcare Center Director Tanya Haley to teach the Camp Cook Play curriculum to youth grades K-2. Youths will have fun in a summer camp setting where they will learn about MyPlate and the five food groups, kitchen and food safety practices and physical activity. The curriculum is developed to positively affect five key behaviors:

• Increase the youth’s knowledge of human nutrition

• Increase the variety of foods in the youth’s diet

• Improve the youth’s ability to select low-cost, nutritious foods for meals and snacks

• Improve food preparation and food safety practices to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses

• Increase daily physical activity