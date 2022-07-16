Free grief support for those who have lost a spouse, partner Aug. 2 in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — Recognizing that the death of a partner is one of life’s most profound losses, Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week in person support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and continuing every Thursday in August from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palliative Medicine Clinic, 301 Centerview St.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain helpful coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care for all ages, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region.