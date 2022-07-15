‘Rowan Learns’ uses pole banners to tout initiative

SALISBURY — Walking around downtown Salisbury looks slightly different, thanks to new pole banners featuring local educational institutions and the Rowan Education Collaborative.

The Rowan Education Collaborative includes representation from all the largest education entities in Rowan County, including Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, Livingstone College, Catawba College, and Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Edds. The collaborative also includes the Rowan Economic Development Council.

The new pole banners are a visual representation of the intentional and strategic alignment between all of those partners, with a goal toward both giving students the complete and total education they need and the tools and skills necessary to launch them into well-paying careers here at home.

“We know that education is the best investment anyone can make and our educational entities are collaborating to expand opportunity by increasing educational attainment within the county,” said Sarah Devlin, Chief Officer of Governance, Advancement & Community Relations at RCCC. “By aligning educational priorities and resources, we can prepare students for sustainable careers and better position our region for growth.”

“The new downtown pole banners clearly communicate that building a culture of learning is a priority for our county and they are a visual representation of the local educational opportunities that exist to take residents from where they are, [to] as far as they can go – to local high-tech, high-wage careers, four-year degrees, and more. We have everything you need – right at home,” Devlin said.

“At the Rowan EDC, Rowan Learns is about giving all our citizens the opportunity to learn,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC President. “We’re grateful for our partnerships with RCCC, RSS, Catawba and Livingstone, and appreciate the wide range of opportunities they provide. From on-the-job training, to internships and apprenticeships, to self-guided certifications, in addition to the traditional two and four-year degrees, we’re committed to helping prepare members of our workforce for lifelong success.”