Town of Faith urges citizens to voluntarily conserve water

FAITH — During the Faith Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night, a follow-up on the irrigation report revealed that the usage of water taps in town has increased drastically despite the report of a damaged water well.

In May, the town pumped a total of nearly 2.8 million gallons. That increased in June to 3.4 million gallons and made the total a 687,240-gallon increase.

Town clerk Karen Fink said after the June meeting, irrigation customers were called to explain the situation of the high water usage in addition to the town being down one well. She then told them to consider cutting back tap usage since it’s also the town’s drinking water.

The billing for July is at $610,980. That’s nearly doubled from last month’s $358,290.

While Mayor Randall Barger works with Municipal Engineering to re-drill or install a new well to replace the damaged one, citizens of Faith should expect a notice in the mail outlining the plan of action to reduce water usage.

Faith has entered Stage One Water Conversation Measures, which is a voluntary reduction to improve water efficiency. No penalties will be applied for noncompliance but users are recommended to cut back by 5%. However, if the rate continues, the town could enter into stage two, which is a mandatory reduction of 10% with penalty if not followed.

The board unanimously voted to hire Municipal Engineering for the replacement of the damaged well. According to the provided proposal by principal project manager Michael McAllister, it could take more than six months to complete.