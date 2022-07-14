RCCC President’s List for spring semester

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced students who earned President’s List recognition for the spring term by achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate these students on this tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said in a news release. “I believe that education is the best investment anyone can make, and I applaud the dedication of these students and wish them the best for all that is ahead.”

These are the local students on the list:

China Grove: Jagger Ethan Childers, Katlin M. Duvall, Rachel E. Earl, Sara Peffer Earley, Justin Wayne Gibson, Ryan Goodwin, Lacie Ann Lipke, Emma Grace Morgan, James Brandon Morrison, Aleksis M. Parker, Garrett Andrew Wilkes

Cleveland: Joshua Ryan Lucke

Cooleemee: Charles Bruce Harry, Tabitha Leann Harry

Gold Hill: Ashley Nicole Purser

Granite Quarry: Justin Edward Davis

Kannapolis: Madilyn Grace Abernathy, Makayla Nicole Beaver, Hannah McKenzie Benfield, Iliana Mercedes Camacho, Adyson Nicole Campbell, Michael Thomas Cline, Kayleigh Beth Cook, Kevin Cortes Garduno, Ashleigh Nichole Davis, Taylor Morgan Drye, Kayla Alyssa Fesperman, Paul Guerra Condori, Jennifer Huerta Martinez, Kennedy Elisabeth Jackson, Isaiah Jesus Jaquez, Caleb Jordan Knarr, Karah Michele Lanham, Callie Ashton Mahaley, Hailey Diana McDonald, Amber Nicole McKee, Nash Andrew McLean, D’Asia Patterson, Mary Helen Pell, Laura Cecilia Ramirez, Ethan Maurice Rice, Dana M. Wilhelm, Cassie Lee Ann Willyard, Celina Candace Yoos

Landis: Vallery Paige-Morgan Mailing

Mount Ulla: David Benjamin Baker, Macy Jo Smith

Rockwell: Cheyenne Aldridge, Brandyn Allen Courtney, Melanie Rebecca Grooms, Dylan Thomas Lefler, Isaiah Gaberiel Ramos, Quadeira Renee Robinson, Leighla Victoria Sides, Jana Huffman Sprinkle

Salisbury: Margaret Deshone Benson, Caitlin Grace Brackett, Gabrielle Brown, Sarah L. Christy, Casey Charles Cline, Amanda Michelle Cobb, Jolie Beatrice Culbreth, Megan Rose Deal, Ximena Farfan Perez, Ashley Fortner, Kayla Marie Heglar, Alyssa Joy Hilton, Jeffrey Robert Hochuli, Stephen Adam Hughes, Joshua Cole Hunter, Khai Du Huynh, Chandra Nicole Johnson, John M. Jones, Connor Sean Harris Kyles, Joshua M. Lasker, Crystal Renee Lawing, Rachel Grace Lipe, Xiong Lor, Olivia A Lorenz, Kyra Jo Mitchell, Jimmy Nguyen, Siti Nurharyati, Alonso Reyes-Correa, Anjelica Rusmisell, Kaitlyn Shea Samples, Pruellar M. Schaefer, Amber Sywenki, Karley Noelle Teague, Matthew Thomas Thorsen, Mya Alexie Triplett, Lisa Ann Webb, Joseph Yarsky

Spencer: Dana Faith Barnhardt