Marlin to speak at Lilly’s Chapel Church of God service Sunday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Staff Report

Clarence Marlin
Lilly’s Chapel Church of God will conduct its annual Men’s Day Service on Sunday, July 17, at 3 p.m., at the church.
The Rev. Clarence E. Marlin, pastor of Fairview Heights Baptist Church, Salisbury, will be the guest speaker.
The Fairview Heights Baptist Church choir will provide music for Sunday’s service at Lilly’s Chapel and members of the congregation are expected to attend as well. Special guests will be Men’s Praise of Salisbury. Rev. Robert Albritton is the pastor at Lilly’s Chapel, 618 W. Thomas St.

