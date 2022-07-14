Man arrested following chase into High Rock Lake

SPENCER — Deputies with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said police attempted to pull over a driver for a registration violation in Cleveland, but instead of stopping, the driver took off.

The suspect was, according to deputies, trying to avoid an outstanding warrant, though original charges are not yet known. The man led police on a chase into Spencer down Long Ferry Road, turning on to Harris Point Road, perhaps not realizing where it ends.

Harris Point Road becomes a one lane gravel road before ending at High Rock Lake.

Deputies said the man drove his vehicle straight into the water, then crawled out of the car and attempted to swim across the lake before apparently realizing it was too far, and giving up. He was taken into custody without further incident, then police had the vehicle pulled out of the water.