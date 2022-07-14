Local golf: Rowan Amateur update

Staff report

Pairings for the 44th Horace Billlings Rowan Amateur at Corbin Hills:

Match play starts on Friday afternoon.

Defending champion in Nick Lyerly.

Qualifying medalist was Michael Swaringen with a 67.

Lyerly and the top three qualifiers have byes in a field of 28.

First round

(1) Nick Lyerly — bye

(2) Michael Swaringen — bye

(3) Kevin Lentz — bye

(4) Ross Brown — bye

(5) Andy Lombard vs. (28) Nick Harris

(6) Keith Dorsett vs. (27) Chris Lee

(7) Kyle Wright vs. (26) Maxwell Galang

(8) Jason Bernhardt vs. (25) Connor Roberts

(9) Eric Mulkey vs. (24) Ronnie Walker

(10) William Little vs. (23) Wyatt Reeder

(11) Lee Fesperman vs. (22) Preston Jones

(12) Randy Cooper Jr. vs. (21) Ricky Adams

(13) Mike Helms vs. (20) Chris Shackleford

(14) Derek Lipe vs. (19) Davey Fesperman

(15) Brad Evans vs. (18) Devin Gibson

(16) Bobby Dodds vs. (17) Cade Cranfield

Rowan County Amateur champions:

1979 — Mallory McDaniel (1st)

1980 — Gerald Staton (1st)

1981 — Junior Rabon (1st)

1982 — David Bogedain (1st)

1983 — Gary Miller (1st)

1984 — John Henderlite (1st)

1985 — John Henderlite (2nd)

1986 — Gary Keating (1st)

1987 — Gary Miller (2nd)

1988 — Gary Miller (3rd)

1989 — Junior Rabon (2nd)

1990 — Randy Bingham (1st)

1991 — Richard Cobb (1st)

1992 — Gary Miller (4th)

1993 — Randy Bingham (2nd)

1994 — Todd Johnson (1st)

1995 — Gary Miller (5th)

1996 — Gary Miller (6th)

1997 — Ryan Honeycutt (1st)

1998 — Thad Sprinkle (1st)

1999 — Dusty Holder (1st)

2000 — Tommy Trexler (1st)

2001 — Ryan Honeycutt (2nd)

2002 — Adam Jordan (1st)

2003 — Mallory McDaniel (2nd)

2004 — Randy Bingham (3rd)

2005 — Jon Allen (1st)

2006 — Randy Bingham (4th)

2007 — Keith Dorsett (1st)

2008 — Ronnie Eidson (1st)

2009 — Ryan Honeycutt (3rd)

2010 — Ronnie Eidson (2nd)

2011 — Ronnie Eidson (Shane Benfield), 3rd title

2012 — Keith Dorsett (Ronnie Eidson), 2nd title

2013 — Andrew Morgan (Ronnie Eidson), 1st title

2014 — Eric Mulkey (Nick Lyerly), 1st title

2015 — Nick Lyerly (Eric Mulkey), 1st title

2016 — Keith Dorsett (Kevin Lentz), 3rd title

2017 — Keith Dorsett (Nick Lyerly), 4th title

2018 – Nick Lyerly (Kevin Lentz), 2nd title

2019 — Nick Lyerly (Kevin Lentz), 3rd title

2020 — Nick Lyerly (Kevin Lentz), 4th title

2021 — Nick Lyerly (Keith Dorsett), 5th title