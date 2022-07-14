Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church fish fry is Saturday

Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 14, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church will hold a fish fry and hot dog plate sale Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fish plates will include fish, baked beans, slaw, bread, dessert and a drink, and hot dog plates will include two hot dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink. Plates are $10 and are prepared by Reggie and Kenny Woods.

All proceeds will go to the missionary department for youth programs. The church is located at 611 E. Monroe St. Questions may be directed to the church at (704) 636-7605.

 

Comments

More Lifestyle

Marlin to speak at Lilly’s Chapel Church of God service Sunday

Visiting all 41 North Carolina state parks

Library Notes: Follow a Raindrop’s Path with Rowan Soil and Conservation during the Library’s Summer Reading Week 6

God’s Will Be Done Ministry’s choir anniversary July 17

Print Article