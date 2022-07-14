Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church fish fry is Saturday

SALISBURY — Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church will hold a fish fry and hot dog plate sale Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fish plates will include fish, baked beans, slaw, bread, dessert and a drink, and hot dog plates will include two hot dogs, baked beans, chips, dessert and a drink. Plates are $10 and are prepared by Reggie and Kenny Woods.

All proceeds will go to the missionary department for youth programs. The church is located at 611 E. Monroe St. Questions may be directed to the church at (704) 636-7605.