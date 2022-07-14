Farmers Day: Main Street Marketplace blends charity with agriculture in China Grove

CHINA GROVE — While out and about at the annual Farmers Day festival, it may be wise to keep an eye out for the staff in attendance from the Main Street Marketplace.

Anyone interested in not only learning more about agriculture but also nutrition, health, and enriching their lives in more ways than one stands to learn quite a bit just from getting to know the goals of this nonprofit.

Since opening in China Grove in 2021, the organization has gone out of its way to emphasize the importance of healthy perspectives on agriculture and one’s lifestyle in general.

Hope Oliphant, the executive director of the organization, noted that, “one of the key components of our community market is to find a way to provide access to affordable, local (when possible, healthy foods to our community.”

With this in mind, Oliphant and her team have proceeded to form partnerships with 21 local farmers and 13 small businesses from around the area to provide merchants with a brick-and-mortar location to sell their offerings.

In addition to the market, the facility is also home to a hydroponic garden where they can grow their own greens right there at the property in China Grove as well.

One thing that really stands out when considering the impact of this organization goes beyond their commitment to local agriculture, however.

In addition to this, they also emphasize the importance of giving back to the community. Oliphant stated that people who shop in their market pay on a sliding scale according to income tiers, allowing some customers to help subsidize the cost of groceries for those in need simply by shopping for their favorite local goods.

Recently, the marketplace announced that it would be taking another step forward in introducing more charitable efforts to China Grove and the surrounding community.

Oliphant said that the organization is soon, “launching our training and consulting programs to help other rural communities like ours better understand a responsible charity approach. Some may want to re-think their traditional models of charity and we would love to help in this process.”

This is all just a part of the larger commitment that the Main Street Marketplace has shown to the area and why they have become a favorite destination for people traveling to the area from around Rowan County.

This Farmers Day, make sure to show your appreciation by coming out and learning more about how you could get involved with the marketplace moving forward as well.