Blotter: June 15

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies took a report of a burglary that occurred on Morris Hill Drive in China Grove between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 12. Total estimated loss $400.

A resident reported a burglary of her home on Miller Road in Salisbury between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. July 12.

Theft from a motor vehicle on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury was reported about 3:45 a.m. on July 13. Estimated loss $40.

Robert Keith Dalton, 47, was arrested July 12 in Kannapolis and charged with assault by pointing a gun.

Antuane Dimitri Smith, 36, was arrested July 12 and charged with assault on a female.

Antonio Shamar Davis, 36, was arrested July 12 and charged with communicating threats.

Maggie Rosa Murray, 19, was arrested and charged with possession of between a half ounce and 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana (misdemeanor).

Christopher Hugh Robertson, 38, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Kaye Hall, 40, was arrested July 13 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Camron Raekwon Verdell, 20, was arrested on July 13 and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.