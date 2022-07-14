Blotter for July 14

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report was taken of a felony hit and run involving personal injury on Old concord Road about 7:15 a.m. July 10.

• Police investigated a report of an attempted burglary on Colby Circle between 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. on July 10.

• Property damage on Rowan Mill Road was reported between 5 p.m. July 10 and 5 p.m. July 11.

• A leaf blower valued at $500 was reported stolen from the driveway of a home on Mitchell Avenue between 6 p.m. July 10 and 5:49 p.m. July 11.

• A report of a hit and run with property damage on South Main Street just before 9 p.m. July 11.

• Police received a report of a hit and run with property damage on Mocksville Avenue between 12:35 and 2:23 p.m. July 12.

• Clifton Ray Sutphin, 43, was arrested July 11 and charged with assault inflicting a serious injury on July 11. Sutphin was in the drive-through lane trying to order food while on foot, and an employee explained for security reasons, pedestrians are not permitted in the drive-through lane. Sutphin argued, so the employee came outside to ask him to move, and Sutphin, according to reports, took out a box cutter and swung at the employee, scratching the man’s arm. Police caught up with Sutphin a short time later.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of stolen property from a building on Old Union Church Road in Salisbury between 1 p.m. June 27 and 1 p.m. July 11. Total estimated loss $800.

• Theft of a catalytic converter was reported on Hollywood Drive in Spencer between noon June 30 and 1:15 p.m. July 11. Total estimated loss $300.

• Samantha Michelle Childers, 27, was arrested July 11 and charged with simple assault.

• Lewis Adam Wallace, 42, was arrested July 11 and charged with simple assault.

• Nicholas Matthew Barbee, 42, was arrested July 11 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Amber Brooke Pendleton, 44, was arrested July 11 and charged with breaking and entering.