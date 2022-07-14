American Legion baseball update: Area III semifinal pairings set

Area 3 Playoffs

1st round — best of 3

(2N) E. Randolph wins 2-0 over (7S) Concord

(6S) Davidson County wins 2-1 over (3N) High Point

(3S) Stanly County d. (6N) Sandy Ridge by forfeit

(4S) Mooresville wins 1-0 over (5N) Greensboro, rainout and forfeit

(5S) Mocksville wins 2-1 over (4N) Foothills

(1N) Randolph County, bye

(1S) Rowan County, bye

(2S) Kannapolis, bye

2nd round, quarterfinals — best of 3

July 12

(2S) Kannapolis 10, (6S) Davidson County 3

(1N) Randolph Co. 16, (4S) Mooresville 0

(1S) Rowan County 1, (5S) Mocksville 0

(3S) Stanly Co. 7, (2N) Eastern Randolph 6

July 13

Kannapolis 6, Davidson County 5, Kannapolis wins series 2-0

Mooresville 9, Randolph County 0, Mooresville wins series 2-0

Rowan County 16, Mocksville 6, Rowan wins series 2-0

July 14

Eastern Randolph 13 Stanly County 4

Eastern Randolph 13, Stanly County 3

July 16

3rd round, semifinals, best of 5

Eastern Randolph vs. Rowan County

Kannapolis vs. Randolph County

July 22

Area III championship game

July 26-30

State tournament, at Campbell University, hosted by Fuquay-Varina

Aug. 3-7

Regional, at Asheboro

Aug. 11-16

World Series, at Shelby

Rowan scores

Rowan 12, E. Randolph 3

W — Gouge (1-0)

Player of the Game — Gouge, 10 Ks

1-0

Rowan 3, E. Randolph 2

W — Graham (1-0)

Player of the Game — Schenck, walk-off hit

2-0

Kannapolis 9, Rowan 8 (8 inns.)

L — Z. Burton (0-1)

Player of the Game — Schenk 3 hits

2-1

Kannapolis 10, Rowan 4

L — Walters (0-1)

Player of the Game — Z. Burton 2 hits

2-2

Randolph 9, Rowan 2

L — D. Burton (0-1)

Player of the Game — Gouge 2 hits

2-3

Rowan 7, Hickory 1

W — Blevins (1-0)

Player of the Game — Blevins 6 innings

3-3

Rowan 8, Cherryville 1

W — Gouge (2-0)

Player of the Game — Deal 3 hits

4-3

Rowan 19, Mocksville 7

W — Crawford (1-0)

Player of the Game — Schenck 4 hits

5-3

Rowan 15, Randolph County 4

W — Hagler (1-0)

HR — Henderson (1)

Player of the Game — Henderson

6-3

Randolph County 8, Rowan 1

L — Blevins (1-1)

Player of the Game — Deal

6-4

Rowan 5, Mocksville 3

W — Crawford (2-0.) S — Gouge (1)

HR — Schenck (1)

Player of the Game — Schenck 3 RBIs

7-4

Rowan 11, Davidson County 6

W — Gouge (3-0). S — Blevins (1)

Player of the Game — Burleyson

8-4, 1-0

Rowan 13, Mooresville 8

HR — Hill 2 (2), Gouge (1).

W — Hagler (2-0)

Players of the Game — Hagler, Hill 5 RBIs

9-4, 1-0

Cherryville 12, Rowan 6

L — Walters (0-2)

Player of the Game — Harris 2 hits

9-5, 1-0

Rowan 13, Kinston 2

W — Blevins (2-1)

Player of the Game — Blevins

10-5, 1-0

Rowan 11, Cleveland County 1

W — Green (1-0)

Player of the Game — Green

11-5, 1-0

Rowan 5, Cherryville 1

W — Gouge (4-0)

HR — Deal (1)

Players of the Game — Deal 4 hits, Gouge

12-5, 1-0

Rowan 12, Mooresville 5

W — Connolly (1-0)

Player of the Game — Henderson, 3 RBIs

13-5, 1-0

Pitt County 9, Rowan 6

L — Schenck (0-1)

Player of the Game — Gouge 2 RBIs

13-6, 1-0

Rowan 19, Stanly County 0

W — Gouge (5-0)

Player of the Game — Gouge, 11 Ks

14-6, 2-0

Rowan 8, Concord 0

W — Blevins (3-1)

Player of the Game — Blevins

15-6, 3-0

Randolph County 6, Rowan 4

L — Z. Burton (0-2)

Player of the Game — McNeely 2 hits

15-7, 3-0

Rowan 15, Davidson County 11

W — Green (2-0)

Player of the Game — Z. Burton 2 doubles

16-7, 4-0

Rowan 7, Mocksville 5

W — D. Burton (1-1). S — Johnson (1)

Player of the Game — Hill, tie-breaking double in 7th

17-7, 5-0

Rowan 13, Concord 1

W — Blevins (4-1)

HR — Z. Burton (1)

Player of the Game — Deal 5-for-5, 5 RBIs

18-7, 6-0

Rowan 13, Morgantown, WV 2

W — Gouge (6-0)

HR — Schenck (2)

Player of the Game — Gouge, 6 innings, 2 hits

19-7, 6-0

Rowan 4, Davidson County 1

W — Walters (1-2), S — Graham (1).

Player of the Game — Walters, 3 innings, no hits

20-7, 6-0

Rowan 11, St. Mary’s, Md 1

W — D. Burton (2-1)

Player of the Game — Hill 2 doubles, 4 RBIs

21-7, 6-0

Rowan 5, Cleveland County 2

W — Z. Burton (1-2)

Player of the Game — Z Burton 5 innings, no runs

22-7, 6-0

Rowan 7, Mocksville 0

W — Blevins (5-1)

Player of the Game — Blevins, 6 innings, 2 hits

23-7, 7-0

Rowan 13, Mooresville 4

W — D. Burton (3-1)

HR — Hill (2), Gouge (1)

24-7, 8-0

Rowan 8, Mooresville 1

W — Connolly (2-0)

Player of the Game — Combined no-hitter for Crawford, Connolly, Graham

25-7, 9-0

Rowan 6, Kannapolis 0

W — Gouge (7-0)

HR — Henderson (2)

Player of the Game — Gouge

26-7, 10-0

Rowan 8, Kannapolis 4

W — D. Burton (4-1)

HR — Henderson (3)

Player of the Game — Henderson, grand slam

27-7, 11-0

Rowan 7, Stanly 2

W — Blevins (6-1)

Player of the Game — Blevins

28-7, 12-0

Rowan 1, Mocksville 0

Playoffs

W — Gouge (8-0)

Player of the Game — Gouge 9 Ks

29-7

Rowan 16, Mocksville 6

W — Blevins (7-1)

HR — Gouge 2 (3)

Player of the Game — Gouge 2 HRs

30-7

Kannapolis scores

Kannapolis 8, Concord 4

W — Moore (1-0)

HR —Welker (1)

Player of the Game — Humberger

1-0

Kannapolis 14, Concord 2

W — Javier (1-0)

HR — McGowan (1)

Player of the Game — Javier, 11 Ks

2-0

Davidson 16, Kannapolis 8

L — McGowan (0-1)

Player of the Game — Torres 3 RBIs

2-1

Kannapolis 9, Rowan 8 (8 inns.)

W — Wedvick (1-0)

Player of the Game — Burrows

3-1

Kannapolis 10, Rowan 4

W — Javier (2-0)

Player of the Game — Javier

4-1

Mocksville 9, Kannapolis 4

L — Torres (0-1)

Player of the Game — Moore

4-2

Kannapolis 22, Stanly 6

W — Moore (2-0)

HR — Brandle (1)

Player of the Game — Welker 4 hits, 5 RBIs

5-2

Kannapolis 5, Mooresville 3

W — Javier (3-0)

HR — Brandle (2)

Player of the Game — Javier, no earned runs

6-2

Kannapolis 10, Mocksville 9

W — Burrows (1-0) S — McGowan.

HR — Welker (2), Humberger (1)

Player of the Game — Chambers 4-for-4

7-2

Kannapolis 13, High Point 11

W — Moore (3-0)

HR — Javier (1)

Player of the Game — Black, 4 hits

8-2

Kannapolis 12, Mathews 2

W — Javier (4-0)

HR — McGowan (2), Welker (3)

Player of the Game — Welker, 5 RBIs

9-2

Kannapolis 13, Mocksville 2

W — Javier (5-0)

HR — Javier (2), Brandle (3)

Player of the Game — Javier

10-2, 1-0

Kannapolis 13, Mocksville 3

W — Moore (4-0)

Player of the Game — McGowan, 3 RBIs

11-2, 2-0

Kannapolis 8, Mooresville 5

W — McGowan (1-1)

Player of the Game — Welker

12-2, 3-0

Kannapolis 15, Concord 1

W — Javier (6-0)

Player of the Game — Black

13-2, 4-0

Stanly County 11, Kannapolis 6

L — Moore (4-1)

HR — Welker (4)

Player of the Game — Welker, grand slam

13-3, 4-1

Kannapolis 20, Concord 7

W — Wedvick (2-0)

Player of the Game — Brandle 4 hits

14-3, 5-1

Kannapolis 14, Stanly County 4

W — Javier (7-0)

Player of the Game — Javier 10 Ks

15-3. 6-1

Davidson County 10, Kannapolis 7

L — Chambers (0-1)

Player of the Game — Hubbard 3 RBIs

15-4, 6-2

Rowan County 6, Kannapolis 0

L — Moore (4-2)

Player of the Game — Javier

15-5, 6-3

Rowan County 8, Kannapolis 3

L — Javier (7-1)

Player of the game — Black

15-6, 6-4

Kannapolis 11, Davidson County 3

W — Moore (5-2)

HR — Black (1)

Player of the Game — Moore

16-6, 7-4

Kannapolis 10, Davidson County 3

Playoffs

W — Wedvick (3-0)

Player of the Game — Hubbard

17-6

Kannapolis 6, Davidson County 5

W — Torres (1-1). S — Moore (1)

HR — Hubbard (1)

Player of the Game — Hubbard 3-run HR

18-6