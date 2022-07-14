American Legion baseball update: Area III semifinal pairings set
Published 11:37 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022
Area 3 Playoffs
1st round — best of 3
(2N) E. Randolph wins 2-0 over (7S) Concord
(6S) Davidson County wins 2-1 over (3N) High Point
(3S) Stanly County d. (6N) Sandy Ridge by forfeit
(4S) Mooresville wins 1-0 over (5N) Greensboro, rainout and forfeit
(5S) Mocksville wins 2-1 over (4N) Foothills
(1N) Randolph County, bye
(1S) Rowan County, bye
(2S) Kannapolis, bye
2nd round, quarterfinals — best of 3
July 12
(2S) Kannapolis 10, (6S) Davidson County 3
(1N) Randolph Co. 16, (4S) Mooresville 0
(1S) Rowan County 1, (5S) Mocksville 0
(3S) Stanly Co. 7, (2N) Eastern Randolph 6
July 13
Kannapolis 6, Davidson County 5, Kannapolis wins series 2-0
Mooresville 9, Randolph County 0, Mooresville wins series 2-0
Rowan County 16, Mocksville 6, Rowan wins series 2-0
July 14
Eastern Randolph 13 Stanly County 4
Eastern Randolph 13, Stanly County 3
July 16
3rd round, semifinals, best of 5
Eastern Randolph vs. Rowan County
Kannapolis vs. Randolph County
July 22
Area III championship game
July 26-30
State tournament, at Campbell University, hosted by Fuquay-Varina
Aug. 3-7
Regional, at Asheboro
Aug. 11-16
World Series, at Shelby
Rowan scores
Rowan 12, E. Randolph 3
W — Gouge (1-0)
Player of the Game — Gouge, 10 Ks
1-0
Rowan 3, E. Randolph 2
W — Graham (1-0)
Player of the Game — Schenck, walk-off hit
2-0
Kannapolis 9, Rowan 8 (8 inns.)
L — Z. Burton (0-1)
Player of the Game — Schenk 3 hits
2-1
Kannapolis 10, Rowan 4
L — Walters (0-1)
Player of the Game — Z. Burton 2 hits
2-2
Randolph 9, Rowan 2
L — D. Burton (0-1)
Player of the Game — Gouge 2 hits
2-3
Rowan 7, Hickory 1
W — Blevins (1-0)
Player of the Game — Blevins 6 innings
3-3
Rowan 8, Cherryville 1
W — Gouge (2-0)
Player of the Game — Deal 3 hits
4-3
Rowan 19, Mocksville 7
W — Crawford (1-0)
Player of the Game — Schenck 4 hits
5-3
Rowan 15, Randolph County 4
W — Hagler (1-0)
HR — Henderson (1)
Player of the Game — Henderson
6-3
Randolph County 8, Rowan 1
L — Blevins (1-1)
Player of the Game — Deal
6-4
Rowan 5, Mocksville 3
W — Crawford (2-0.) S — Gouge (1)
HR — Schenck (1)
Player of the Game — Schenck 3 RBIs
7-4
Rowan 11, Davidson County 6
W — Gouge (3-0). S — Blevins (1)
Player of the Game — Burleyson
8-4, 1-0
Rowan 13, Mooresville 8
HR — Hill 2 (2), Gouge (1).
W — Hagler (2-0)
Players of the Game — Hagler, Hill 5 RBIs
9-4, 1-0
Cherryville 12, Rowan 6
L — Walters (0-2)
Player of the Game — Harris 2 hits
9-5, 1-0
Rowan 13, Kinston 2
W — Blevins (2-1)
Player of the Game — Blevins
10-5, 1-0
Rowan 11, Cleveland County 1
W — Green (1-0)
Player of the Game — Green
11-5, 1-0
Rowan 5, Cherryville 1
W — Gouge (4-0)
HR — Deal (1)
Players of the Game — Deal 4 hits, Gouge
12-5, 1-0
Rowan 12, Mooresville 5
W — Connolly (1-0)
Player of the Game — Henderson, 3 RBIs
13-5, 1-0
Pitt County 9, Rowan 6
L — Schenck (0-1)
Player of the Game — Gouge 2 RBIs
13-6, 1-0
Rowan 19, Stanly County 0
W — Gouge (5-0)
Player of the Game — Gouge, 11 Ks
14-6, 2-0
Rowan 8, Concord 0
W — Blevins (3-1)
Player of the Game — Blevins
15-6, 3-0
Randolph County 6, Rowan 4
L — Z. Burton (0-2)
Player of the Game — McNeely 2 hits
15-7, 3-0
Rowan 15, Davidson County 11
W — Green (2-0)
Player of the Game — Z. Burton 2 doubles
16-7, 4-0
Rowan 7, Mocksville 5
W — D. Burton (1-1). S — Johnson (1)
Player of the Game — Hill, tie-breaking double in 7th
17-7, 5-0
Rowan 13, Concord 1
W — Blevins (4-1)
HR — Z. Burton (1)
Player of the Game — Deal 5-for-5, 5 RBIs
18-7, 6-0
Rowan 13, Morgantown, WV 2
W — Gouge (6-0)
HR — Schenck (2)
Player of the Game — Gouge, 6 innings, 2 hits
19-7, 6-0
Rowan 4, Davidson County 1
W — Walters (1-2), S — Graham (1).
Player of the Game — Walters, 3 innings, no hits
20-7, 6-0
Rowan 11, St. Mary’s, Md 1
W — D. Burton (2-1)
Player of the Game — Hill 2 doubles, 4 RBIs
21-7, 6-0
Rowan 5, Cleveland County 2
W — Z. Burton (1-2)
Player of the Game — Z Burton 5 innings, no runs
22-7, 6-0
Rowan 7, Mocksville 0
W — Blevins (5-1)
Player of the Game — Blevins, 6 innings, 2 hits
23-7, 7-0
Rowan 13, Mooresville 4
W — D. Burton (3-1)
HR — Hill (2), Gouge (1)
24-7, 8-0
Rowan 8, Mooresville 1
W — Connolly (2-0)
Player of the Game — Combined no-hitter for Crawford, Connolly, Graham
25-7, 9-0
Rowan 6, Kannapolis 0
W — Gouge (7-0)
HR — Henderson (2)
Player of the Game — Gouge
26-7, 10-0
Rowan 8, Kannapolis 4
W — D. Burton (4-1)
HR — Henderson (3)
Player of the Game — Henderson, grand slam
27-7, 11-0
Rowan 7, Stanly 2
W — Blevins (6-1)
Player of the Game — Blevins
28-7, 12-0
Rowan 1, Mocksville 0
Playoffs
W — Gouge (8-0)
Player of the Game — Gouge 9 Ks
29-7
Rowan 16, Mocksville 6
W — Blevins (7-1)
HR — Gouge 2 (3)
Player of the Game — Gouge 2 HRs
30-7
Kannapolis scores
Kannapolis 8, Concord 4
W — Moore (1-0)
HR —Welker (1)
Player of the Game — Humberger
1-0
Kannapolis 14, Concord 2
W — Javier (1-0)
HR — McGowan (1)
Player of the Game — Javier, 11 Ks
2-0
Davidson 16, Kannapolis 8
L — McGowan (0-1)
Player of the Game — Torres 3 RBIs
2-1
Kannapolis 9, Rowan 8 (8 inns.)
W — Wedvick (1-0)
Player of the Game — Burrows
3-1
Kannapolis 10, Rowan 4
W — Javier (2-0)
Player of the Game — Javier
4-1
Mocksville 9, Kannapolis 4
L — Torres (0-1)
Player of the Game — Moore
4-2
Kannapolis 22, Stanly 6
W — Moore (2-0)
HR — Brandle (1)
Player of the Game — Welker 4 hits, 5 RBIs
5-2
Kannapolis 5, Mooresville 3
W — Javier (3-0)
HR — Brandle (2)
Player of the Game — Javier, no earned runs
6-2
Kannapolis 10, Mocksville 9
W — Burrows (1-0) S — McGowan.
HR — Welker (2), Humberger (1)
Player of the Game — Chambers 4-for-4
7-2
Kannapolis 13, High Point 11
W — Moore (3-0)
HR — Javier (1)
Player of the Game — Black, 4 hits
8-2
Kannapolis 12, Mathews 2
W — Javier (4-0)
HR — McGowan (2), Welker (3)
Player of the Game — Welker, 5 RBIs
9-2
Kannapolis 13, Mocksville 2
W — Javier (5-0)
HR — Javier (2), Brandle (3)
Player of the Game — Javier
10-2, 1-0
Kannapolis 13, Mocksville 3
W — Moore (4-0)
Player of the Game — McGowan, 3 RBIs
11-2, 2-0
Kannapolis 8, Mooresville 5
W — McGowan (1-1)
Player of the Game — Welker
12-2, 3-0
Kannapolis 15, Concord 1
W — Javier (6-0)
Player of the Game — Black
13-2, 4-0
Stanly County 11, Kannapolis 6
L — Moore (4-1)
HR — Welker (4)
Player of the Game — Welker, grand slam
13-3, 4-1
Kannapolis 20, Concord 7
W — Wedvick (2-0)
Player of the Game — Brandle 4 hits
14-3, 5-1
Kannapolis 14, Stanly County 4
W — Javier (7-0)
Player of the Game — Javier 10 Ks
15-3. 6-1
Davidson County 10, Kannapolis 7
L — Chambers (0-1)
Player of the Game — Hubbard 3 RBIs
15-4, 6-2
Rowan County 6, Kannapolis 0
L — Moore (4-2)
Player of the Game — Javier
15-5, 6-3
Rowan County 8, Kannapolis 3
L — Javier (7-1)
Player of the game — Black
15-6, 6-4
Kannapolis 11, Davidson County 3
W — Moore (5-2)
HR — Black (1)
Player of the Game — Moore
16-6, 7-4
Kannapolis 10, Davidson County 3
Playoffs
W — Wedvick (3-0)
Player of the Game — Hubbard
17-6
Kannapolis 6, Davidson County 5
W — Torres (1-1). S — Moore (1)
HR — Hubbard (1)
Player of the Game — Hubbard 3-run HR
18-6