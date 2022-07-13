Three-car crash closes southbound I85 lanes

ROWAN COUNTY – An accident on I-85 late Wednesday morning left multiple vehicles overturned and first responders at the scene near exit 63 in the southbound lanes.

Fire, police and EMS services were all on-hand shortly after 10:30 a.m. following a three-car accident occurred on the side of the roadway.

Two of the vehicles involved in the accident were overturned and multiple lanes were closed down as a result.

Traffic was backed up for several miles by 11 a.m. as towing vehicles began to clear the scene and first responders departed the highway as well.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.