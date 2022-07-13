Police chase ends in crash

SALISBURY — Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Salisbury police received a call from an auto parts store saying it appeared two people in a vehicle might be using drugs, and the male appeared unable to hold his head up.

As officers approached, the car took off.

The driver eventually got on Interstate 85 southbound, and Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies joined in the chase and NC Highway Patrol was notified.

The driver and passenger were reportedly tossing items from windows, including a cooler, from the Jake Alexander Boulevard exit on, as speeds reached 75 mph, and police reported the vehicle was swerving across the roadway before getting off the highway at exit 65, Old Beatty Ford Road, where the driver crashed the car.

A canine officer was on the scene immediately and a female passenger was taken into custody without issue, and the driver sustained a possible broken foot.

Arrest information is pending.