Blotter: July 12

From the magistrate’s office

• Jason Lee Church, 38, of Gold Hill, was charged with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, felony financial card theft, felony identify theft and three counts of obtaining property under false pretense.

Church allegedly broke into a vehicle and stole a nine credit cards, a purse, a gun, a cellphone and other items totaling about $1,000 of value. He allegedly used the cards to get money, drinks, cigarettes, lottery tickets, a box fan and other items at Walmart and two gas stations.

• Windell Palmer Jr., 50, of East Spencer, was arrested on an extradition order to Rock Hill, South Carolina, for allegedly committing strong-arm robbery.

• Gregory Alan Beaty was indicted for felony habitual impaired driving. Beaty has previous DWI convictions, a felony habitual impaired driving conviction and a felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death conviction.

• Jose Omar Salazar Suarez, 32, of Rockwell, was charged with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Saturday. Suarez was allegedly found in possession of cocaine.

• Weslie Shawnell Fox, 30, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, felony sale of marijuana and felony delivering marijuana on Saturday. Fox allegedly sold marijuana to an informant. The incident date listed on the warrants for his arrest is March 26 and May 20.

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police responded to a report of a fight just before 8 p.m. on July 8 in the 1600 block of N. Long Street.

• A stolen license plate was reported from the 900 block of Salisbury Ave. sometime between May 9 and July 7.

• Police investigated a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of N. Jackson Street at about 3 a.m. July 9.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Pear Street was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. July 8 and 7 am July 9. Total estimated loss $900.

• Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Brenner Avenue that occurred between 8 pm. July 8 and 1:20 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss $775.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Park Avenue reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. July 8 and 7:13 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss $220.

• Police investigated the report of an attempted burglary on Colby Circle between 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. on July 10.

In Rowan County Sheriffs Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Sells Road between 8 p.m. July 6 and 10:56 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $31.

• A report of a theft was investigated on Paul Road, Rockwell, that allegedly occurred between 2 p.m. July 3 and 4 p.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $300.

• Deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle between 1:40 and 9:44 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $400.