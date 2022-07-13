Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen adopts peddler regulation ordinance over nuisance soliciting

GRANITE QUARRY — The Board of Aldermen sought to crack down on persistent solicitors Monday night after a number of reports on the nuisance.

The board unanimously adopted the town’s revised regulations that prohibit peddling on town streets without a permit.

The actual language, outlined in Ordinance 2022-07 section 8-19 b, states that “it shall be unlawful for any person to sell or offer for sale or peddle wares upon the public streets or public parking lots of the town or to engage in business as a peddler anywhere in the town without first having applied for and obtained a permit so to do from the town manager or his designee.”

The application for a permit must be submitted to the town at least five days before the peddler intends to sell. If approved, the individual will be able to sell between 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the permit will be valid for one year. The peddler also must display the permit and provide photo identification to a police officer on request.

Those without a permit can be charged with a class three misdemeanor and a fined $100 to $500. Wholesale dealers selling to merchants, food and drink pushcart sales personnel and farmers who sell and operate from their property or a bona fide agent are not considered peddlers.

According to community members, solicitors have been going door to door in the evening offering to perform energy assessments. Mayor Pro Tem John Linker said someone offered to put siding on his house when his entire home is made out of bricks.

“I don’t think anybody who is a legitimate business person would object to this new requirement,” he added.

In other topics discussed:

• The Granite Quarry Fire Department was praised Monday night after community member Marilyn Michael took the podium during citizen comments to commend firefighters for responding to her call promptly.

According to Michael, a fire scare occurred in her home last week at 6 a.m. when her alarm went off. She said firefighters Allen Bennett, Tyler Bennett and Lt. Brian Peeples arrived nearly seconds after her report and treated her with kindness, searched the home top to bottom and educated her on what could have triggered the alarms. Fortunately, everyone in the house was safe and there was no fire.

• Fire Chief Jason Hord spoke during the town manager’s reports recognizing one of the newest firefighters: Tyler Bennett.

His performance as a student in the fire academy at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College was called impressive. Born and raised in Granite Quarry, Bennett graduated with honors and received the Justin Monroe Award for putting service above self. Bennett has been promoted to full-time public works with intentions to become a full-time firefighter. Monday marked his second week of certified service and he plans to acquire his EMT certification in the fall.

• The board reviewed the Bicycle and Pedestrian plan presented by Nat Hayward of Kimley Horn. He and town clerk Aubrey Smith worked with the steering committee on the project to establish goals, opportunities, surveys and policies to provide a plan that will be safe, convenient and comfortable for those walking or biking in the town.

Strategizing included taking existing conditions of the community into consideration, including income, race and education. Hayward also asked, “How might people move throughout the town?” and “What are the key destinations?”

The town held an open house to get community input and conducted an online survey, receiving more than 100 responses.

The steering committee chose Main Street and Salisbury Avenue as demonstration corridors, where there is the most activity in Granite Quarry.

The plan will take up to two months to review by the steering committee, which is likely to make minor updates for the project layout. The Bicycle and Pedestrian plan will be brought to the Board of Alderman again Aug. 1 for a final vote. According to Mayor Brittany Barnhardt, the plan will be an important inclusion in the town’s park master plan.

• The town will be looking into social media options to promote news and events within Granite Quarry.

Town manager Larry Smith said the idea would fall into the “platforms” category in the town’s goal statements so it would be worth getting on Facebook as a way to connect with the community.

Alderman Doug Shelton agreed that the town needs more community engagement to identify volunteers who would be able to dedicate time for five- to 10-year projects along with members for steering committees.

• The board will hold an American Rescue Plan Act fund discussion Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. in town hall, 143 N. Salisbury Ave. in Granite Quarry.