City of Salisbury receives regional healthiest employer honor

SALISBURY — The City of Salisbury claimed the top spot in the Carolina Business Journal’s 2022 “Healthiest Employer” competition among Charlotte-area businesses.

Salisbury has made the list for the past three years in the 100-to-499 employee category but 2022 was the first time the municipality came out on top.

The Journal noted that the, “Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Awards program recognizes organizations that are making strides in wellness for their workers.”

With just over 400 employees, Salisbury had made significant progress in improving the health of their workforce through the popular, Health and Wellness Committee.

Examples of past and recent programs include step challenges, waist and weight management incentives, and healthy recipe sharing. The City’s on-site nurse also makes it convenient to check bloodwork, manage allergies, and monitor other health issues.

In addition to this, Salisbury also implemented a flexible work schedule policy to benefit employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each department created parameters for a flexible schedule that would balance the service the department provides with employees’ need for a healthy life-work balance.

Claire Karriker, an administrative assistant for the city, said, “Our health and wellness program continues to shapes me throughout my professional and personal life. I am equipped with new skills from the education it provides, accountability with the programs that keep me challenged, and resources I can reach out to for any question. All of this together helps guide me to live a better, healthier lifestyle.”