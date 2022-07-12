Rowan Public Library hosts July 16 local schooling options event

SALISBURY — The Rowan Public Library (RPL) is partnering with several organizations to inform parents and caregivers on schooling options in Rowan County.

On Saturday, July 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Rowan Public Library headquarters, the Salisbury Academy, Faith Academy Charter School, the Rowan County Homeschool Association, and North Carolinians for Home Education will join RPL to offer a program, “Get Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.”

The program will be an opportunity for local parents and caregivers to learn more about the different schooling options available to their children and families as Rowan County residents.

“The pandemic upended traditional schooling in such a way that parents and caregivers are still left wondering what the best option for their children is,” said Amanda Brill, RPL’s young adult librarian. “Options for schooling should be explored as much as possible so that Rowan County students are getting the best education they can. This program will give families a chance to speak directly with representatives of several different schools and homeschool associations so they can get a better idea of what educational avenue works best for their children’s needs.”

Programs like these allow RPL to continue to serve the community, introduce the public to local resources, and connect people to the information they need to make sound decisions for their children’s educational pathways.

“This program will be a great way to get citizens face-to-face with real representatives who can answer specific schooling questions in a no-pressure environment,” said Brill. “Rowan Public Library is happy to help community members find answers to their questions and learn more

about the opportunities available to them.

This event, to be held in the Stanback Auditorium at Rowan Public Library, is free and open to the public. Interested participants can email Brill at Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or call 704-216-8268 for more information about the event.