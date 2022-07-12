Rowan County selects new director of finance

ROWAN COUNTY — Anna Bumgarner has been selected as the new director of finance for Rowan County.

Bumgarner began working in local government in 2003 with Davie County Schools.

In 2010, she started a position with Salisbury as the city’s purchasing manager before eventually becoming the budget and performance manager.

She was hired by Rowan County in 2021 as the director of purchasing and contract administration and will begin her new role with the county as the director of finance starting on July 13.

Bumgarner holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Appalachian State University. She currently resides in Mocksville with her husband, Todd, and their two children.

The finance department for Rowan County can be reached at 704-216-8170 with their offices located at 130 W. Innes Street.