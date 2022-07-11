Man arrested for indecent liberties with children

Published 6:24 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — A 39-year-old man was arrested July 8 and charged with indecent liberties with children, according to police.

Gabriel Gonzelez Ibarra allegedly was engaging in illegal activity over a period of six years, from 2014 until 2020, that involved two young children who were known to him. The abuse, according to investigative reports, began when one of the children was one year old.

Ibarra was given a $25,000 bond which was subsequently met and he has been released pending his next court appearance.

Comments

More News

Blotter for July 12

Ask Us: Why will U.S. Highway 70 be closing in Cleveland?

‘A life to imitate’: Scouting community weighs in on life of Jack Kepley

French documentary crew wraps up exploration of Peter Ney’s grave

Print Article