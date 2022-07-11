Blotter for July 12
Published 7:59 pm Monday, July 11, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports
• Police responded to a report of a fight just before 8 p.m. on July 8 in the 1600 block of N. Long Street.
• A stolen license plate was reported from the 900 block of Salisbury Avenue sometime between May 9 and July 7.
• Police investigated a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of N. Jackson Street at about 3 a.m. July 9.
• Theft from a motor vehicle on Pear Street was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. July 8 and 7 am July 9. Total estimated loss $900.
• Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Brenner Avenue that occurred between 8 pm. July 8 and 1:20 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss $775.
• Theft from a motor vehicle on Park Avenue reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. July 8 and 7:13 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss $220.
• Police investigated the report of an attempted burglary on Colby Circle between 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. on July 10.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• Deputies investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Sells Road between 8 p.m. July 6 and 10:56 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $31.
• A report of a theft was investigated on Paul Road in Rockwell that allegedly occurred between 2 p.m. July 3 and 4 p.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $300.
• Deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle between 1:40 and 9:44 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $400.