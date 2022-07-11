Blotter for July 12

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police responded to a report of a fight just before 8 p.m. on July 8 in the 1600 block of N. Long Street.

• A stolen license plate was reported from the 900 block of Salisbury Avenue sometime between May 9 and July 7.

• Police investigated a report of a weapons violation in the 1500 block of N. Jackson Street at about 3 a.m. July 9.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Pear Street was reported to have occurred between 6 p.m. July 8 and 7 am July 9. Total estimated loss $900.

• Officers received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Brenner Avenue that occurred between 8 pm. July 8 and 1:20 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss $775.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on Park Avenue reportedly occurred between 8 p.m. July 8 and 7:13 p.m. July 9. Total estimated loss $220.

• Police investigated the report of an attempted burglary on Colby Circle between 1:30 and 7:15 p.m. on July 10.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Sells Road between 8 p.m. July 6 and 10:56 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $31.

• A report of a theft was investigated on Paul Road in Rockwell that allegedly occurred between 2 p.m. July 3 and 4 p.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $300.

• Deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle between 1:40 and 9:44 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss $400.