Ask Us: Why will U.S. Highway 70 be closing in Cleveland?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

CLEVELAND — We were asked why U.S. Highway 70, at Second Creek in Cleveland, is closed. We asked, and were told it will be closed until Friday, July 15, at 5 p.m. for bridge maintenance according to NCDOT.