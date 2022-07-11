Ask Us: Why will U.S. Highway 70 be closing in Cleveland?

Published 7:07 pm Monday, July 11, 2022

By Madeline Wagoner

Ask Us

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

CLEVELAND — We were asked why U.S. Highway 70, at Second Creek in Cleveland, is closed. We asked, and were told it will be closed until Friday, July 15, at 5 p.m. for bridge maintenance according to NCDOT.

Comments

More News

Blotter for July 12

Man arrested for indecent liberties with children

‘A life to imitate’: Scouting community weighs in on life of Jack Kepley

French documentary crew wraps up exploration of Peter Ney’s grave

Print Article