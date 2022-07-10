My Turn, Evelyn Uddin-Khan: Supreme Court steps back into the past

By Evelyn Uddin-khan

The Supreme Court of the United States voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. Gosh! What a surprise! Shocking! We did not expect this!

Now back to reality. Overturning Roe v. Wade was a foregone conclusion. It took 50 years for this Republican dream to come true. Barrett, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh showed the world their lack of integrity and disregard for legal precedence when they said they respected it.

So now, we the females no longer have the constitutional right to have an abortion. That’s OK. We don’t need a constitutional right, handed down by a sick court, or a demented political party to dictate these matters for us. We women are still going to have abortions.

The Constitution, the Supreme Court, and the Republicans are so ignorant, they still do not know that men, irresponsible and evil men, seeking to fulfill their own selfish pleasures, get women pregnant.

Well, women have been having abortions since the beginning of time and will continue to do so until the end of time — or if men stop molesting them and getting them pregnant.

Whether abortion is legal or illegal, women are going to go to another state or another country where the money will be happily taken and do what needs to be

done. On the other hand, their aunts and grandmas bathrooms are also available with perhaps unclean ancient instruments. And therein lies the tragedy.

Let’s hope they survive this illegal ordeal. I don’t think Justice Alito would lose any sleep over their demise or the suffering they may endure. He used the words “egregious wrong” 13 times in his 213-page decision, or was it a book he was writing on the 14th Amendment?

The death of Roe v. Wade took 50 years. The Republicans were patient and their patience paid off. I wonder if Republican women do not have abortions, do not use contraceptives, and still manage to have only two kids.

The larger question here is that the Supreme Court now appears to be an extension — the tool — of the GOP ready and willing to do their bidding. The end of June also saw the Supreme Court strike down the New York law on carrying concealed weapons. These are big wins for the Republican pro-life, pro-gun advocates.

So, what’s next on the Supreme Court’s agenda to help the GOP make the United States a one-party country?

Are they going to decide and rule on future elections so that their candidate is elected president?

And let’s not forget Justice Thomas who has his eyes on contraceptive and same sex marriage and has a very influential wife.

Supreme Court, please keep in mind that a one-party country is a totalitarian regime and won’t need a Supreme Court. Just check with brother Putin. You could all be without your jobs, your power, prestige and fat benefits.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade is based on the 14th Amendment, and the decision on guns — the right to bear arms — on the Second Amendment. How many centuries ago were these amendments written? Has life changed since then? What were the needs and conditions of life in those times compared to the present?

Members of the Supreme Court and the GOP, do you have running water and toilets in your house? Do you carry cell phones and watch the Jan. 6 hearings on TV?

Just a reminder — this is the 21st Century. When do you plan to join the real world? A world in which women have abortions and use birth control. A world where men are still like animals and rape women and never face the consequences of their actions.

A world where guns kill little kids in schools. A world in which people are penalized and ostracized because of their color, their race, their religion.

Can you fast forward? Life is not static.

Finally, your job in the Supreme Court is to protect all the people of the United States of America, not a political party. It is also not a platform for you to express your political and religious beliefs.

Evelyn Uddin-khan moved to Salisbury in 2018 after living in the New York City area for most of her life. She taught in public schools and for a community college in the New York City area.