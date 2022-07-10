Letters to the editor: July 10

Supreme Court an arm of far right conservatives

Over the past few years, we have witnessed the United States Supreme Court become an arm of the far right conservative Republican Party. Maintaining and expanding the majority in the United States Senate has never been more important than it is right now.

North Carolina needs a senator that will help get comprehensive voting rights legislation passed, end gerrymandering, protect women’s reproductive rights and work to expand access to healthcare. These are issues that touch all our lives and are vitally important to each and every American.

Cheri Beasley is committed to these causes and more importantly, she understands them. As a former Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, she would bring a breadth of experience to the Senate Chamber that is sorely needed. She has dedicated her career to protecting and defending the United States Constitution for all Americans and I trust her to do the same in Washington, D.C.

Cheri Beasley is literally walking history. I trust her to continue to make history if elected to the United States Senate.

— Amanda Cutler

Salisbury

Something wrong after Jan. 6, 2021

I will make it brief. On Aug. 9, 1974, President Richard Nixon resigned due to his knowledge and cover up of the DNC break in.

On Jan. 6, 2021, according to sworn testimony President Trump was aware some of those attending his rally in Washington had weapons on them. He then encouraged them to march to the Capital to prevent the election from being certified. Violence occurred, lives were lost. His response was not to show remorse or take responsibility but instead to boast that he will be probably run again in 2024.

Something is wrong.

— Judith Smith

Salisbury