Suspect arrested in Kannapolis homicide at daycare

Published 8:29 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Tyrone Marlon Anderson

KANNAPOLIS — U.S. Marshals made an arrest Saturday in the June killings of two people of a daycare operating at a James Street residence.

 

Officials had responded to a report of gunfire at a house in the 200 block of James Street on June 2.  Sharon Chambers, 61, and her nephew, Benny Sloan, Jr., 46, were found dead from injuries. Chambers operated the B&T Learning Center, a daycare at the residence. Police reported at the time that the incident was domestic related and said no children were there when the shooting occurred.

A day later police named Marlon Tyrone Anderson as a suspect in the shooting.

 

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Anderson, 49, on Saturday in connection with the double homicide.  Anderson was found at a residence in Lexington and was arrested without incident. He is being processed for two counts of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

The Kannapolis Police Department offered thanks to the U.S. Marshals Service for assistance in apprehending Anderson.

