Library Notes: Follow a Raindrop’s Path with Rowan Soil and Conservation during the Library’s Summer Reading Week 6

Rowan Public Library

Have you ever taken a sip of water and wondered where it came from? Come find out this week at the Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading Big Show event, “Follow a Raindrop’s Path,” presented by the Rowan Soil and Conservation District. This program is set to be outdoors at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) on Monday, July 11; RPL South (China Grove) on Tuesday, July 12; RPL East (Rockwell) on Wednesday, July 13; and RPL West (Cleveland) on Thursday, July 14.

In “Follow a Raindrop’s Path,” follow the journey of a single raindrop from a mountain stream to the ocean. While following its path, learn how the sun impacts the processes of the water cycle and all the ways in which water moves on, above, and in the Earth. Participants will explore watery habitats and get hands on with a few aquatic creatures that inhabit them! For further reading about the water cycle, checkout these fun titles at your nearest RPL branch: “The Magic School Bus Wet All Over” by Patricia Relf; “Water Dance” by Thomas Locker; and “All the Water in the World” by George Ella Lyon.

School Age programs are designed for rising kindergarten through fifth graders, though all ages are welcome, and the programs last approximately one hour. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite lawn chairs, picnic blankets or mats. Each branch will also offer limited seating and ground coverings for audience members. A responsible caretaker (age 16+) must accompany children 8 and under. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240.

Other programs for children coming this week include “Summer Storytime” (preschool). These programs will be held outdoors as weather permits and are hosted by each RPL branch. “Summer Storytimes” (preschool) will be held on Mondays at RPL West (Cleveland) at 11 a.m.; Tuesdays at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Wednesdays at RPL South (China Grove) at 11 a.m.; and Thursdays at RPL East (Rockwell) at 11 a.m.

Also coming this week for children is Checkers Library TV episode 7, “Shiver Me Timbers,” which will be released on July 13 at 9 a.m. Follow Checkers and Snoozer as they travel in hopes to meet a sea monster! Along the way, enjoy creating your own Loch Ness Monster craft, learning about myths and legends, and checking out some extraordinary books! This new video will be released on the library’s YouTube channel (Rowan Public Library) and Facebook (@rowanpubliclibrary). You may also follow the link at bit.ly/CheckersSummer22 for access to the videos. For more information about “Deep Sea Readers” or Checkers Library TV, email Laura at Laura.Mowry@rowancountync.gov.

Summer Reading programs for teens ages 11-17 (rising sixth-12th graders) are hosted by each RPL branch at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11, at RPL South (China Grove); Tuesday, July 12, at RPL Headquarters (Salisbury); Wednesday, July 13, at RPL West (Cleveland) and Thursday, July 14, at RPL East (Rockwell). This week, teens are invited to make beautiful keychain beads with recycled paper. For more information about RPL’s Summer Reading for Teens, contact Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268 or Amanda.Brill@rowancountync.gov or got to bit.ly/RPLSummer22.

Summer Reading for Adults ages 18 and up (including 2022 high school graduates) will include two programs this week. On Tuesday, July 12, at 6 p.m., join RPL West (Cleveland) for “Pinterest Club: Shell Art.” Adults ages 18 and up are invited to create Pinterest-inspired projects. At July’s meeting, create shell art using Sharpie markers. Registration is required as space is limited. To register or learn more, call Lyndsey at 704-216-8291.

On Saturday, July 16, at 10 a.m., RPL Headquarters (Salisbury) will be offer “Getting Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.” Local parents and caregivers are invited to learn more about different schooling options available to students and their families in Rowan County. Representatives from Rowan County Homeschool Associations, Summit K-8 Virtual Academy, Rowan County Early College, and North Carolinians for Home Education will be present to answer attendees’ questions and explain more about how their particular schooling models work. To learn more, call Amanda at 704-216-8268.

Rowan Public Library’s Summer Reading programming and events are sponsored by the Friends of Rowan Public Library. For information about the Friends of RPL, go to www.friendsofrpl.org. To learn more about RPL’s Summer Reading 2022, go to www.rowanpubliclibrary.org, or call 980-432-8670. For assistance with ADA accommodations, call 704-216-8240. Mask wearing is encouraged but not required.