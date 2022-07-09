Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival in Gold Hill on July 23

GOLD HILL — The Gold Rush Art and Craft Festival is coming to Historic Gold Hill on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interspersed among the 10 village shops, restaurant and bakery, local artisans will showcase and sell their hand-made work including jewelry, woodwork, leather goods, glass art, pottery, textiles, soaps, paintings and wreaths.

Among the artists attending are Andrea Campos and her daughters, Cali and Cheyanne Rai, from Fayetteville. The girls created their own company, Fizzy Friendz Bath Bombs, and a nonprofit, Giving Back Hugs, all their profits go to charities. Among other good works, they buy needy children necessities such as shoes and backpacks. They are among 42 artisans scheduled to take part.

The village is located at 840 St. Stephen’s Church Road in Gold Hill. The Gold Rush Festival is a family-friendly event sponsored by the Gold Hill Merchants’ Association. Information may be found at www.goldhillshops.com and on Facebook and Instagram at Historic Village of Gold Hill.