Suspect from Carpenter Circle homicide last year arrested in Virginia

SALISBURY — Police in Danville, Virginia, made an arrest in a homicide last year in Salisbury. Samuel Lee White, 41, was arrested Thursday on an outstanding murder warrant.

The Danville Virginia Police Department arrested White on a warrant obtained after the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit identified him as the individual suspected of shooting and killing 39-year-old Gary Dionne Lowe on Aug. 22, 2021 at 817 Carpenters Circle. White is being held at the jail facility in Danville waiting to be extradited back to Rowan County.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.