Snagged: Vegetation adds twist to arrest

MOORESVILLE — Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies got a bit more entangled in an arrest than usual Tuesday when they got a call from a resident saying a man had just tried to break into his home and his cars.

When deputies arrived at the home on Unity Church Road, they found the homeowner behind his house, restraining a dog. The man pointed deputies toward the tree line, where they heard rustling before spotting Jonathan Moore, 32, shirtless and seemingly standing in a lot of overgrowth.

Deputies ordered Moore to raise his hands and come forward, but Moore said he could not, because he was stuck.

The ensuing report filed by one of the deputies was unusually detailed, noting “a shirtless male appeared to be tangled in a grouping of vines and vegetation which wound about the male’s arms and legs in a harness-type fashion.”

Deputies then ordered the man to untangle himself and walk toward them. Eventually Moore was able to free his arms, but according to the report, “the male grunted and made animalistic sounds and continued to act in a manner inconsistent with a civilized, modern-day human.”

Realizing his legs were still entangled, Moore began to panic and tried to run toward officers, but ended up falling down. Deputies described Moore as “obviously impaired and unpredictable.” When he finally got fully clear of the vines, Moore initially moved quickly toward deputies, but then reportedly “threw himself on the ground and began to flail about.”

Deputies ordered Moore to crawl away from the wood line, and as he did, they noted he was wearing only hiking boots and some type of underwear, and was covered in dirt and grime.

“He was covered in scratches and scrapes from apparently rummaging through heavy foliage, seemingly without care or without any sense of natural self-preservation,” reads the report.

Moore did mumble to deputies that he thought he had an outstanding warrant, but “spoke in a strange meter and was largely unintelligible and delusional, and his speech was interrupted by short, animalistic sounds and gestures.”

When Moore told deputies he believed he had been awake for five consecutive days, deputies noted that it appeared he was under the influence of “a central nervous system stimulant.”

Deputies did eventually get Moore into a cruiser where they had to take additional measures to safely secure him.

The resident who originally called in told deputies that he was awakened by a family member who said he had seen Moore throw a grill brush at a window of the house, then begin to try to get into the two cars in the drive. The homeowner reported he took his gun and went out to confront Moore, at one point firing a shot into the air, which caused Moore to drop to the ground and roll into the tree line vegetation. While deputies were talking with the homeowner, a next door neighbor came and reported he had seen Moore trying to gain entry into his cars as well, after throwing a stick at one of his house windows.

Moore told deputies his scooter had broken down on the road. Deputies located the scooter and a number of small book bags containing items such as masks, toboggans, gloves and several changes of clothing, some of which are considered burglary tools. There was also “an unidentified brown and tan substance packaged like illegal substances typically are.”

Deputies actually had to stop on the way to the magistrate’s office because Moore was “contorting his body in unnatural ways” and additional hand cuffs had to be applied.

Upon arrival at the magistrate’s office, Moore continued to “talk in an unintelligible language, interrupted by bouts of strange laughter.”

The arresting deputy received a phone call while in the office, and other deputies in the room saw Moore launch himself from the chair where he was seated and charged full speed at the deputy on his case, hitting the deputy in the head, neck and shoulder.

Moore was charged with two counts of attempted breaking and entering of a building, two counts of attempted breaking and entering a vehicle, assault of a government official and failure to appear on a previous charge from Cabarrus County. He was given a secured bond of $6,500 and transferred to the detention center, where reports say he then urinated on the floor. Deputies were unable to obtain fingerprints at the time of his arrest, which are required before he could be released.

Moore’s court date was set for Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. in Salisbury.