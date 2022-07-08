Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center holding grand opening ceremony today

SALISBURY — The Konnected Entertainment and Wellness Center is holding a grand opening today.

The center was created to be a space for live entertainment, festivals, programs, wellness and fundraising gatherings.

The Konnected Foundation Inc. is a separate 501(C)(3) organization that provides children with skills from photography to event planning.

The organization moved to Salisbury after 18 years in Charlotte and seeks to bring the same opportunities to Rowan County at its new home at 1625 N. Highway 29.