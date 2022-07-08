Kannapolis chalk art winners announced

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Staff Report

Alexandria Otis won the teen age group chalk art in Kannapolis. Submitted photo

KANNAPOLIS — The winners of the chalk art contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month have been announced. The artists displayed their chalk drawings on the sidewalks of the North Carolina Research Campus.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories:

Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work

  • Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon
  • Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis
  • Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon

Most Colorful Piece

  • Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter
  • Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
  • Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

People’s Choice Best in Show

  • Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
  • Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

