Kannapolis chalk art winners announced

KANNAPOLIS — The winners of the chalk art contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month have been announced. The artists displayed their chalk drawings on the sidewalks of the North Carolina Research Campus.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories:

Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work

Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon

Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis

Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon

Most Colorful Piece

Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter

Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin

Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

People’s Choice Best in Show