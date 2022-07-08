Kannapolis chalk art winners announced
Published 12:00 am Friday, July 8, 2022
KANNAPOLIS — The winners of the chalk art contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month have been announced. The artists displayed their chalk drawings on the sidewalks of the North Carolina Research Campus.
Prizes were awarded in the following categories:
Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work
- Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon
- Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis
- Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon
Most Colorful Piece
- Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter
- Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
- Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin
People’s Choice Best in Show
- Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
- Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin