American Legion baseball: Playoffs
Published 5:00 am Friday, July 8, 2022
Byes for (1S) Rowan County, (2S) Kannapolis, (1N) Randolph
Round 1, best of 3, July 8-10
(7S) Concord vs. (2N) Eastern Randolph
(6S) Davidson County vs. (3N) High Point
(5S) Mocksville vs.(4N) Foothills
(5N) Greensboro vs. (4S) Mooresville
(6N) Sandy Ridge vs. (3S) Stanly County
Quarterfinals, best of 3, July 12-14
Kannapolis vs. High Point-Davidson winner
Rowan County vs. Foothills-Mocksville winner
Randolph County vs. Mooresville-Greensboro winner
Stanly County-Sandy Ridge winner vs. Eastern Randolph-Concord winner
Semifinals, best of 5, July 16-20
Area III championship game, July 22
State tournament, July 26-30, at Campbell University, Fuquay-Varina hosts
SE Regional tournament, Aug, 3-7, McCrary Park, Randolph County hosts
World Series, Aug. 11-16, Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium, Shelby
