American Legion baseball: Playoffs

Published 5:00 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Post Sports

Rowan's Luke Graham. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Byes for (1S) Rowan County, (2S) Kannapolis, (1N) Randolph

 

Round 1, best of 3,  July 8-10

(7S) Concord vs. (2N) Eastern Randolph

(6S) Davidson County vs. (3N) High Point

(5S) Mocksville vs.(4N) Foothills

(5N) Greensboro vs. (4S) Mooresville

(6N) Sandy Ridge vs. (3S) Stanly County

 

 

Quarterfinals, best of 3, July 12-14

Kannapolis vs. High Point-Davidson winner

Rowan County vs. Foothills-Mocksville winner

Randolph County vs. Mooresville-Greensboro winner

Stanly County-Sandy Ridge winner vs. Eastern Randolph-Concord winner

 

Semifinals, best of 5, July 16-20

 

Area III championship game, July 22

 

State tournament, July 26-30, at Campbell University, Fuquay-Varina hosts

SE Regional tournament, Aug, 3-7, McCrary Park, Randolph County hosts

World Series, Aug. 11-16, Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium, Shelby

 

 

