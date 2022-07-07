Speed development camp at Salisbury High set for July 19-20

SALISBURY — The 2022 Nike Sport Performance Camp will be held July 19-20 at Salisbury High School for students 10-18 years old.

The camp offers 10 hours of individual and team training led by USATF Level II Certified Coach James Daniels. All athletes are

invited to attend. The first 25 Rowan-Salisbury Schools students who register will receive a $100 discount on the $275 registration fee. Use code: SalisburySD22 to take advantage of the deal.

To register, visit bit.ly/nikespeedcamp22.