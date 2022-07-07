Carolina Caring offers free online support group July 13

Grief happens as a response to loss; loss of a loved one, loss of a job, loss of connection. Grief can happen when we experience changes to routine and ways of life that bring comfort and a feeling of stability.

Carolina Caring is offering Support for the Journey,an online support group, on Wednesday, July 13, from 4-5 p.m.

It is open to anyone who wishes to share their experiences with loss in a safe and supportive environment. The group will continue to meet every second and fourth Wednesday.

This virtual group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.