Blotter for July 7
Published 12:01 am Thursday, July 7, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports
• A report of theft from a motor vehicle on Sycamore Road was reported July 3 between 2 a.m. and noon.
• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported on July 3 and occurred just before 2:30 p.m.
• Theft from a motor vehicle on N. Link Avenue was reported about 5 p.m. July 3.
• Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Lafayette Circle around 11:30 p.m. July 3.
• A report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Larch Road was reported to have occurred between noon July 2 and 5 p.m. July 5.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A report of an assault with a dangerous weapon (non-firearm) on Liberty Road in Gold Hill was reported at 7:44 p.m. July 3. No major injuries were reported.
• Michael Ellis White, 37, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jennifer Dawn Tucker, 35, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Tyjae Nikili Polk, 20, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a female.
• Byron Allman, 18, was arrested July 2 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
• Christopher Joseph Careau, 37, was arrested July 2 and charged with breaking and entering.
• Ryan Scott Lynskey, 46, was arrested on July 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Alivia Raven Moss, 19, was arrested July 3 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.
• Sara Elizabeth Woolf, 34, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.