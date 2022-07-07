Blotter for July 7

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report of theft from a motor vehicle on Sycamore Road was reported July 3 between 2 a.m. and noon.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported on July 3 and occurred just before 2:30 p.m.

• Theft from a motor vehicle on N. Link Avenue was reported about 5 p.m. July 3.

• Police received a report of a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Lafayette Circle around 11:30 p.m. July 3.

• A report of a theft from a motor vehicle on Larch Road was reported to have occurred between noon July 2 and 5 p.m. July 5.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A report of an assault with a dangerous weapon (non-firearm) on Liberty Road in Gold Hill was reported at 7:44 p.m. July 3. No major injuries were reported.

• Michael Ellis White, 37, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jennifer Dawn Tucker, 35, was arrested July 1 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Tyjae Nikili Polk, 20, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a female.

• Byron Allman, 18, was arrested July 2 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

• Christopher Joseph Careau, 37, was arrested July 2 and charged with breaking and entering.

• Ryan Scott Lynskey, 46, was arrested on July 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Alivia Raven Moss, 19, was arrested July 3 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Sara Elizabeth Woolf, 34, was arrested July 3 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

