Area Sports briefs:

From staff reports

West Rowan rising junior Emma Clarke was named as the second team shortstop for the South by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

HS baseball

South Rowan’s 3A state champs are ranked fifth nationally among “small town schools” by the MaxPreps computer system.

“Small town schools” are identified as those with less than 1,000 students in a town of of less than 10,000 people.

HS volleyball

East Rowan rising senior libero Riley Hill announced a commitment to Catawba.

Minor leagues

Owen White (Carson) earned Texas League Pitcher of the Week honors for a brilliant outing in which he pitched into the sixth inning and didn’t allow a hit.

White sprained an ankle, but reports are that it will be a short-term issue.

College baseball

Vance Honeycutt (Salisbury, UNC) didn’t get a spot the final roster for the Team USA Collegiate team that will compete interntionally later this month.

Legion baseball

Ty Hubbard and Joe Javier scored three runs each as Kannapolis beat Lexington 11-3 on Wednesday.

Brandon Moore pitched a complete game and Isaiah Black homered, as Kannapolis wrapped up second place.

Junior Legion

Eli Graham and Brice Knox pitched West Rowan to 9-4 win against top-seeded Carson as the teams opened a best-of-three playoff series on Wednesday.

Golf

Qualifying for the Horace Billings Rowan Amateur will be held July 8-10 at Corbin Hills.

•••

Several local golfers are in the 108th Carolinas Amateur that will be held at Charlotte Country Club on July 14-17.

•••

GARS members played at Corbin Hills this week.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Don Bishop with a net of 63.15. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Bob Niekras with a net of 57.99.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was John Cress with a net of 56.07. Low ‘D’ Fight player was Clive Mahaffey with a net of 57.05.

Bernard Caldwell shot a 5-under 67 to take low gross, while Cress won low net. Wayne Bost was the Super Senior with a net of 61.96.

Ten members shot better than their age.

Red McClain, 72, shot a 70. Caldwell, 74, shot a 67. John Struzick, 75, shot a 74. Grey Medinger, 76, shot a 70. Don Bishop, 79, shot a 76. Niekras, 80, shot a 73. Bobby Clark ,82, shot an 80. Bost, 86, shot an 84. Mahaffey, 87, shot an 82. Buddy Barger, 87, shot an 86.

Caldwell and Larry Petrea eagled the par-5 No. 18 hole. Bob Turner eagled the par-5 No. 6.

•••

The McCanless Couples played a lively Captain’s Choice Couples event.

Results were determined by a score card play off.

The first-place team was Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Pam & Ralph Carver

The second-place team was Calvin Smith and Azalee & David Huneycutt.

Longest Putt ws won by Pam Carver. Closest to the pin was Clifton.