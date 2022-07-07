Accident involving pedestrians forces Grandfather Mountain Highland Games to cancel ‘The Bear’ footrace 

LINVILLE — Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday evening as “The Bear” footrace was about to begin, an accident involving a vehicle and multiple pedestrians occurred near the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Hwy. 105 in Linville. The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games decided to cancel the race.

“The Bear,” part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, is a 5-mile footrace that starts at the intersection in Linville and ends on top of Grandfather Mountain.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said in a news release.

The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games activities set for Friday through Sunday will go on as planned.