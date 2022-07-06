Two men charged with weapons possession inside jail

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on July 2 that there may be prisoners inside the Liberty Street jail with homemade weapons, according to reports.

As a result, deputies in the jail conducted a search of several cells within a particular pod, turning up three “shanks,” weapons fashioned out of pieces of metal that have been sharpened, then had the ends wrapped in cloth to act as a handle.

Thomas Lee Barnes Jr., 21, incarcerated on previous charges of breaking and entering, and William Scott Nance, 36, incarcerated on previous charges of robbery, were both additionally charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in prison.

One weapon was reportedly found in Barnes’ cell and two more, one completed and one still in progress, were found in a light fixture in Nance’s cell.

Barnes was given a bond of $120,000; Nance was given a bond of $203,000 and served with three outstanding warrants from Cabarrus County.