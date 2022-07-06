Spencer man bags $1 million lottery prize with $10 scratch-off ticket

RALEIGH – Ronald Atteberry of Spencer tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Atteberry bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Murphy Express on Freeland Drive in Salisbury.

When Atteberry arrived at lottery headquarters, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $425,012.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $7.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.