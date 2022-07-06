Spencer man bags $1 million lottery prize with $10 scratch-off ticket

Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, July 6, 2022

By Staff Report

RALEIGH – Ronald Atteberry of Spencer tried his luck on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Atteberry bought his lucky 50X The Cash ticket from Murphy Express on Freeland Drive in Salisbury.

When Atteberry arrived at lottery headquarters, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $425,012.

The 50X The Cash game debuted in February with eight top prizes of $1 million. Five $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $7.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

Comments

More News

Two men charged with weapons possession inside jail

OSHA investigating after fall from forklift kills worker

Digging for answers: Grave of supposed French marshal excavated to determine the truth

Rowan-Salisbury Schools appoints West Middle principal as new HR director

Print Article