Blotter for July 6
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 6, 2022
- Charles Rayford Kiser, 57, was arrested on July 5 and charged with second degree trespassing and larceny.
- Copel Jerome Ellis, 28, was arrested on July 5 and charged with possessing a fictitious tag or license place. The arrest occurred in the 200 block of Harrison Street in Spencer.
- James Clifford Burr, 45, was arrested on July 5 and charged with simple assault and communicating threats. The arrest occurred in the 100 block of W. Liberty Street in Salisbury.
- Tyler Burgwyn Brady, 28, was arrested on July 4 for assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, injury to personal property, and second degree trespassing. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Lincolnton Road in Salisbury.
- Salisbury Police investigated a strong-arm robbery that reportedly occurred in the 800 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury on July 4.