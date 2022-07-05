Photo round up of Fourth in Faith

A two-hour parade that kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, with firetrucks showing off their lights and sirens played host to hundreds of area residents, who have made the day’s culmination of a week-long celebration an annual event for 76 years now. A new Veteran’s Queen was crowned, police, fire, EMS, politicians, businesses, schools, civic groups and even a dance group or two put on a display for a cheering audience. Visitors were treated to handfuls of candy, ice pops (still mostly frozen), hand-held fans, fliers and even a Frisbee or two as the parade traveled its route.

Photos by Elisabeth Strillacci