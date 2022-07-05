Man dies in early morning shooting

SALISBURY — Shortly after midnight this morning, July 5, Salisbury police responded to a report of a shooting that, on arrival, turned out to be a homicide.

Officers were called to 121 Oakwood Avenue to assist an injured person following a shooting sometime between 12:10 and 12:17 a.m. When they arrived, along with emergency personnel, they found the victim, Dwayne Melvin Coward, had died from his injuries.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information, please contact Sgt. Justin Crotty at 704-638-5333 or email the department at investigations@salisburync.gov.