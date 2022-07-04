Blotter for July 5

• Eric Michael Mullins, 25, was arrested June 29 and charged with second-degree trespassing and larceny.

• Edgar Daniel Estrada, 21, was arrested July 1 and charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming alcohol or drugs.

• Cinquan Demarus Moody, 40, was arrested July 3 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

• Benjamin Grey Frick, 41, was arrested July 3 and charged with driving while impaired.

• Datra Clawson, 31, was arrested June 27 and charged with simple assault.

• James Clifford Burr, 46, was arrested on a warrant and charged with communicating threats.