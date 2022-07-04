Ask Us: Is a replacement recycling facility coming to Julian Road?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — It’s been over two years since the Julian Road recycling center was closed in Rowan County but some residents are still curious if a replacement facility will eventually be erected nearby.

In 2020, County Manager Aaron Church told the Post that, “uncertain effects of COVID-19 and an economic downturn on the budget” had put any plans for a replacement on hold.

Checking in with Rowan County Environmental Management Director Caleb Sinclair on Friday, the county no longer has plans for a replacement center to be constructed on Julian Road.

Instead, Sinclair says, there are expanded operating schedules at four of the county’s convenience center locations “in an effort to accommodate the solid waste and recycling needs of the county.”

“Rowan County currently maintains an extremely robust solid waste and recycling infrastructure which includes six solid waste and recycling convenience centers, a sanitary solid waste facility and a recycling processing center,” he said.

For those interested in recycling in the county, the following sites are open for general public use:

Rock Grove Site – 205 Rock Grove Church Road in Rockwell Open: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

– 205 Rock Grove Church Road in Rockwell Dunn’s Mountain Road Site – 1735 Dunn’s Mountain Road in Salisbury Open: Monday, Friday, Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

– 1735 Dunn’s Mountain Road in Salisbury Providence Site – 1985 Providence Church Road in Salisbury Open: Monday, Friday, Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

– 1985 Providence Church Road in Salisbury Woodleaf Site – 789 Campbell Road in Woodleaf Open: Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

– 789 Campbell Road in Woodleaf Goodnight Road Site – 3282 Goodnight Road in Salisbury Open: Monday, Friday, Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

– 3282 Goodnight Road in Salisbury Stokes Ferry Road Site – 8835 Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury Open: Monday, Friday, Saturday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

– 8835 Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury Landfill – 789 Campbell Road in Woodleaf Open: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.;

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

– 789 Campbell Road in Woodleaf Processing Center – 1102 N. Long Street Extension in Spencer Open: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

– 1102 N. Long Street Extension in Spencer

If you have further questions about the recycling options in Rowan County they can be directed to the Department of Environmental Management at 704-216-8589.